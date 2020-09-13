UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Military Deploys Special Equipment In Downtown Minsk Ahead Of Planned Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) The Belarusian police and military deployed additional forces and special equipment, including armored personnel carriers (APCs), in central Minsk on Sunday amid a scheduled opposition rally, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

According to the correspondent, six APCs and one police vehicle were moving towards the Victors Avenue, where the Independence Palace is located. The police have already deployed special equipment near the palace.

Moreover, the riot police and military are also setting up barriers at the Independence Square and near the Minsk Hero City Obelisk. The heavy presence of law enforcement officers can also be seen at the Oktyabrskaya Square.

The opposition rally is scheduled to start at 14:00 local time (11:00 GMT).

The Belarusian opposition initiated mass protests nationwide after a presidential election on August 9 saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. Opposition figures and their supporters disagree with the official results of the election and are holding mass demonstrations for over a month. Thousands of protesters have been detained since the election, and opposition accuses the security forces of excessive violence during peaceful demonstrations. Meanwhile, the government blames protests on foreign meddling.

