Belarusian Military Doctors Start Receiving Patients in Syria - Defense Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Belarusian military doctors have begun receiving patients in Syria in a field hospital deployed as part of their country's assistance to the earthquake-stricken region, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Belarusian specialists from a special medical unit of the main military clinical medical center of the Belarusian armed forces are receiving the first patients in a field hospital in Syria," the ministry said on Telegram, posting photos of doctors receiving patients.

On Thursday, the ministry said that the Belarusian armed forces had deployed a military field hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The team of Belarusian military medics consisting of 45 experienced specialists, including surgeons, therapists, anesthesiologists, neurologists, infectious disease specialists and an oculist, arrived in Syria to assist earthquake victims on February 15.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the disaster in Turkey has exceeded 38,000. The Syrian Health Ministry said late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake in the government-controlled part of the country had reached 1,410 people, but the United Nations estimated the total number of deaths in Syria at 8,500.