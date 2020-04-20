Belarusian Military Insists on Holding WWII Victory Parade Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarus intends to conduct the May 9 parade in Minsk to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory in Second World War, despite calls for cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the country's Defense Ministry

On March 31, a petition demanding the cancellation of this year's parade due to COVID-19 was published on the petitions.by website. As of Monday, it has been signed by 7,305 people. The reply from the ministry is posted there as well.

"The current epidemiological situation in the Republic of Belarus allows the armed forces to conduct scheduled combat training activities.

The preparation and staging of the parade is an element of the armed forces' combat training. The personnel perfects their skills during the training [for the parade], including [the skills of] driving and performing maintenance of assigned vehicles, [as well as] develops their proficiency," the ministry said in a reply dated April 16 and signed by Defense Minister Victor Khrenin, which was published on the petitions website on Monday.

Belarus has confirmed 6,264 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The first COVID-19 case in the country's armed forces was reported on April 16, followed by three others so far.