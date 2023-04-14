UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Military Mastered New Ways Of Using Modern Aviation Weapons In Russia - Moscow

Belarusian Military Mastered New Ways of Using Modern Aviation Weapons in Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Belarusian military pilots have completed training on the use of special munitions from Su-25 attack aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The training included both a theoretical course and practical exercises under the guidance of experienced Russian instructors, which allowed not only to improve the practical skills of flight personnel, but also to master new ways of using modern aviation weapons, including special ammunition," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the training center of the Russian Aerospace Forces has completed the training of flight and engineering personnel of the air force and air defense forces of Belarus under the program of operation and combat use of Su-25 attack aircraft.

