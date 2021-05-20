Belarusian Military Says Crew of Crashed Jet Kept It Away From Residential Area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Belarusian military plane that crashed during drills in the country's west had lost control and started moving toward a nearby city before the accident, but was kept away from a residential area by the crew, air force and air defense chief Igor Golub said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that a Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight near the city of Baranovichi after the crew detected a technical malfunction while in the air. Both pilots were reported dead.

"After the emergency occurred, the crew reported a control system failure to the flight control officer ... The flight control officer gave the order 'eject! eject! jump!' at least ten times.

Meanwhile, the aircraft went haywire and its trajectory started shifting left, meaning toward the city," Golub said after the flight recorder data had been deciphered, as quoted by the ministry's Telegram channel.

The commander added that the crew had not abandoned the plane, tried to regain control, and managed to switch to a backup system.

"In this case, the reserve system allowed [them] to stabilize only the trajectory but not the altitude, the altitude continued rapidly going down," Golub stressed.

The air force chief noted this it was the initial data from the black box and went on to commend the crew for doing their military duty and sacrificing their lives to save civilian population.