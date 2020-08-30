UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Military Says Exercising Response To Sabotage Groups In Western Grodno Region

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Complex tactical military drills involving troops in the Western Grodno region of Belarus have entered their active phase, and soldiers are now practicing response to activities of simulated sabotage groups, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Tactical drills started in Belarus on Friday and will last until Monday. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin has said that foreign countries have been interfering in Belarusian internal affairs, and thus he has initiated comprehensive military tactical drills involving troops of the Western Operational Command in the Grodno region. President Alexander Lukashenko has approved the drills.

"A complex tactical exercise with a consolidated group of troops under the leadership of the commander of the Western Operational Command, Maj.

Gen. Victor Gulevich, entered the active phase," the defense ministry said, adding that the exercises involved response to "reconnaissance and sabotage groups."

According to the ministry, tank, airborne, artillery, engineering and other military units are participating in the drills.

Lukashenko has been accusing western countries, including Poland, of meddling in the country's domestic affairs and intentions to annex parts of its territory amid the ongoing anti-government protests. Warsaw has rejected having any territorial claims in Belarus.

