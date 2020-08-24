Belarusian pilots operated in the airspace of their country in compliance with law when responding to the attempted border violation by Lithuania, Acting Deputy Commander of Belarus' Air Force Oleg Orlov said on Monday

Belarus and Lithuania have exchanged accusations of an attempted violation of the bilateral border after the Belarusian air force intercepted what it described as a monitoring device on eight balloons with anti-state symbols, floated from the Lithuanian territory.

"My assessment is that the actions of our pilots were in absolute compliance with the Belarusian and international law. Our pilots were operating in the airspace of our country, which was documented in materials of objective control. There was no violation of Lithuania's state border," Orlov said in a statement, as quoted by the Belarusian Defense Ministry.