Belarusian Military To Be Part Of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces In Kazakhstan - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 02:50 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan will include the Belarusian military, the organization confirmed on Thursday, according to news agency Belta.
A correspondent for the agency received the confirmation from the CSTO. However, the organization did not provide details on the specific composition of its units, the outlet added.