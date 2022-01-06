Belarusian Military to Be Part of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces in Kazakhstan - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan will include the Belarusian military, the organization confirmed on Thursday, according to news agency Belta.

A correspondent for the agency received the confirmation from the CSTO. However, the organization did not provide details on the specific composition of its units, the outlet added.