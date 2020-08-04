UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Military To Practice Aircraft Landing On M1 Highway During Drills - Ministry

Tue 04th August 2020

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Belarus will hold the first stage of its military drills, involving the Air Force and the Air Defense Force, from August 4-7, with planes set to practice landing on the M1 Minsk-Brest highway, the Defense Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Telegram channels have reported Belarusian military deployment to the international M1 highway that links Poland and Russia through Belarus.

"From August 4-7, the first stage of the operational tactical exercise involving the Air Force and the Air Defense Force will be held. Landing of the MiG-29, Su-25, Yak-130 and L-39 planes on a prepared in advance airfield section of the M1 Minsk-Brest highway will be practiced. After landing, the planes will fly to the Ruzhany training ground and perform a strike on ground targets," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

