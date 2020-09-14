Belarusian Military to Take Part in Kavkaz-2020 Drills in Russia - Defense Ministry

The Belarusian military will participate in Russia's Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff drills from September 21-26, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Belarusian military will participate in Russia's Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff drills from September 21-26, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Russia has already invited servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar, Pakistan and Iran to join the exercises.

"From September 21-26, Belarusian military will participate in the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff drills at Russian military training grounds. The Belarusian armed forces' battalion tactical group of a mechanized brigade is involved in the exercise," the ministry said in a statement.

In total, up to 12,900 servicemen, 250 tanks, 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems are planned to be involved in the drills.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier this month that nine foreign countries were planning to take part in the drills, which are planned to be held in two stages.