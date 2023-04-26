UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Military Train In Russia To Use Nuclear Weapons For Iskander-M System - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Belarusian Military Train in Russia to Use Nuclear Weapons for Iskander-M System - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Belarusian military personnel have been training at a military training ground in Russia in the maintenance and use of tactical nuclear weapons for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Starting April 3, units of a special missile division equipped with the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system of the Belarusian armed forces have been training at one of the grounds of the Southern Military District. The personnel of the units studied in detail the maintenance and use of tactical special ammunition for the Iskander-M missile defense system," the ministry said.

During the exercises special attention was paid to further improving practical skills in preparing the missile system for use and deployment, as well as conducting combat training launches, the ministry added.

