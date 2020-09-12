UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Minister Of Defense Says US Tank Battalion Transferred To Lithuania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 11:49 PM

Belarusian Minister of Defense Says US Tank Battalion Transferred to Lithuania

A US tank battalion is being transferred to a Lithuanian military training ground located just 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the border with Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, the Belarusian minister of defense, said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) A US tank battalion is being transferred to a Lithuanian military training ground located just 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) from the border with Belarus, Viktor Khrenin, the Belarusian minister of defense, said on Saturday.

"The movement of NATO troops is taking place in territory adjacent to us, within the framework of the Enhanced Forward Presence and Atlantic Resolve operations. In particular, the 2nd Battalion of the 69th Armor Regiment is being deployed to the Pabrade training ground [in Lithuania], 15 kilometers from our border," Khrenin said during an appearance on the Belarusian broadcaster CTV.

The minister of defense said that a similar deployment had taken place in the spring, but added that the number of troops and machines involved had raised concerns in Minsk.

"The fact that about 500 people, 29 tanks, and 43 Bradley Fighting Vehicles will be in such close proximity to our border cannot do anything but worry us," Khrenin added.

The United States has also increased the number of reconnaissance flights its military has conducted along the Belarusian border, the minister of defense added.

Related Topics

NATO Vehicles Minsk Belarus United States Tank Border From

Recent Stories

Trump to Visit Fire-Engulfed US State of Californi ..

1 minute ago

Accused involved in Gujjarpura incident identified ..

1 minute ago

Turkish capital hit by freak sandstorm

1 minute ago

La Liga opens with stalemate between Eibar and Cel ..

1 minute ago

Photography competition held to promote historical ..

5 minutes ago

Fai urges UN chief to appoint special envoy to set ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.