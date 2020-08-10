MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Belarusian Ministry of Health said that no one was killed in Sunday's unrest over the presidential election.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna said that one person sustained a fatal injury.

"No one was killed! We stress that the information spread by some online outlets is absolutely not true," the Ministry of Health said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.