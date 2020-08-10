UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Ministry Of Health Says No Fatalities Recorded In Sunday's Unrest

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

Belarusian Ministry of Health Says No Fatalities Recorded in Sunday's Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Belarusian Ministry of Health said that no one was killed in Sunday's unrest over the presidential election.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Human Rights Center Viasna said that one person sustained a fatal injury.

"No one was killed! We stress that the information spread by some online outlets is absolutely not true," the Ministry of Health said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Related Topics

Election Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ecuador&#039;s President ..

9 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

26 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

34 minutes ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.