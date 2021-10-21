UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Ministry Stresses Belavia Never Engaged In Transportation Of Illegal Migrants

Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:11 PM

Belarusian Ministry Stresses Belavia Never Engaged in Transportation of Illegal Migrants

European sanctions on the Belarusian flag carrier Belavia would be groundless, as the airline never engaged in organizing the transportation of illegal migrants, the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) European sanctions on the Belarusian flag carrier Belavia would be groundless, as the airline never engaged in organizing the transportation of illegal migrants, the Belarusian Transport Ministry's aviation department said on Thursday.

"In light of the European Union's preparations of the fifth package of sanctions and the statement by (EU foreign policy chief) Josep Borrell ... about Belavia's involvement in organizing illegal migrants transfer to EU countries, we consider it expedient to inform the global community about complete groundlessness of this decision ... Belavia never participated in organizing the transportation of illegal migrants," the aviation department said in a statement.

