Belarusian Neighbors Refuse to Cooperate With Minsk in Settling Migration Crisis - Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Neighboring countries strongly refuse to constructively cooperate with Belarus on solving the migration crisis at the border, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev told reporters on Saturday.

"For some reason, neighboring to Belarus countries flatly refuse from building up a constructive cooperation with corresponding law enforcement bodies of Belarus. So, if there are problems, they should be solved in a dialog between interested agencies, and a constructive cooperation should be built up," Lukyantsev said.