UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Neighbors Refuse To Cooperate With Minsk In Settling Migration Crisis - Moscow

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 10:30 AM

Belarusian Neighbors Refuse to Cooperate With Minsk in Settling Migration Crisis - Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Neighboring countries strongly refuse to constructively cooperate with Belarus on solving the migration crisis at the border, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Commissioner for Human Rights Grigory Lukyantsev told reporters on Saturday.

"For some reason, neighboring to Belarus countries flatly refuse from building up a constructive cooperation with corresponding law enforcement bodies of Belarus. So, if there are problems, they should be solved in a dialog between interested agencies, and a constructive cooperation should be built up," Lukyantsev said.

Related Topics

Russia Belarus Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th November 2021

2 hours ago
 Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Be ..

Russia Appreciates Macron's Desire for Mutually Beneficial Relations With Moscow ..

10 hours ago
 Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly S ..

Russia Will Asymmetrically Respond to Unfriendly Steps of West If Necessary - La ..

10 hours ago
 Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

Russia to introduce health passes amid virus wave

10 hours ago
 Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply ..

Moscow Urges Paris, Berlin to Force Kiev to Comply With Minsk Agreements - Lavro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.