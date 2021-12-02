Belarusian New Draft Constitution to Be Published Until New Year - President Lukashenko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The new draft constitution of Belarus will be published until the New Year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"I think within two weeks, until the New Year," Lukashenko said, answering the question when the draft document would be published.