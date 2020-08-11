UrduPoint.com
Belarusian News Agency Publishes Video With Alleged Russian Instigators Of Minsk Unrest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Belarusian state-run Belta news agency on Tuesday published a video showing alleged instigators of the recent Minsk riots, with two of them claiming to be from Russia.

As seen in the video, one of those arrested said he had come from the Russian city of Tver for vacation. The other said he was staying with a friend at the Zhuravushka resort.

Russia's Dozhd broadcaster (tv Rain), citing the Open Russia movement, founded by exiled oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, identified activists Artem Vazhenkov and Igor Rogov among those arrested.

On Sunday, Belarus held its presidential election, which resulted in incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have triggered widespread protests in the country, resulting in 3,000 arrests.

