Belarusian Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Intends To Return To Homeland

Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich, a Nobel Laureate and a member of the opposition Coordination Council's presidium, has said on Sunday that she intends to return to her homeland after she left Belarus earlier in the week.

"I left Minsk for health reasons and to receive my award. However, I am determined to return to my country, unless the state interferes with this," Alexievich, who has traveled to the Sicilian city of Taormina to receive the Taobuk Award for Literary Excellence, said.

On Thursday, the German Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Alexievich had arrived in Germany, citing reasons linked to her work.

The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition has said that the Nobel Prize-winning author had traveled to receive medical treatment.

Alexievich has been a staunch critic of the current Belarusian government, particularly following the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide. The Belarusian opposition has not recognized the results of the vote, despite the inauguration of Lukashenko on September 23.

The latest in a series of opposition protests are being held on Sunday in Belarus. Law enforcement officers and security forces have assembled in Minsk to disperse demonstrators.

