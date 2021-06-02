Belarusian NPP Receives License to Operate Its 1st Energy Unit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) received a license to operate its first energy unit, Olga Lugovskaya, the head of the Nuclear and Radiation Safety Department of the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry (Gosatomnadzor), said on Wednesday.

"This decision is the result of long-term work.

A new era of commercial operation of the Belarusian NPP begins," Lugovskaya said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

She explained that the Emergencies Ministry made a positive decision to amend the license of the Belarusian NPP so it can now carry out activities in the field of the use of atomic energy, allowing the commercial operation of the first energy unit.