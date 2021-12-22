Belarusian NPP Starts Loading Nuclear Fuel Into 2nd Energy Unit Reactor - Energy Ministry

The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has started loading nuclear fuel into the reactor of its second energy unit, the Ministy of Energy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has started loading nuclear fuel into the reactor of its second energy unit, the Ministy of Energy said on Wednesday.

"On December 22, at 10:11 a.m.

(07:11), the first fuel assembly with fresh nuclear fuel was loaded into the reactor core of the second energy unit of the nuclear power plant. This is the beginning of an important stage of the project � the physical launch of the unit," the ministry said in a statement.

The commissioning of the second energy unit is expected in 2022.