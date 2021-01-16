(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has been disconnected from the network after activation of the generator's safety system, the country's energy ministry said Saturday.

Earlier in the month, the ministry announced that the power unit had reached its full capacity.

"At 19:02 [16:02 GMT] Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant's first power unit was disconnected from the network following the activation of the generator's safety system," the ministry said on Telegram, adding that the background radiation level in the area is normal.

The system turned on during the unit's output testing, which included testing of the systems and equipment.