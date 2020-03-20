UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant Prepared To Receive Fuel - Emergencies Ministry

The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant is ready to receive nuclear fuel for the launch of its first power unit, the Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant is ready to receive nuclear fuel for the launch of its first power unit, the Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety of the Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Friday.

The department, also known as Gosatomnadzor, began its inspection of the nuclear facility on February 17.

"Gosatomnadzor has finished the inspection of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant's preparedness for receiving fresh nuclear fuel. During the inspection, Gosatomnadzor's commission confirmed the ability of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant state enterprise to guarantee the safe reception and placement of nuclear fuel on site," the department said in a statement.

The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear company Rosatom, in the Grodno Region near the city of Astravets. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors.

The Belarusian Energy Ministry has said it plans to launch the first power unit in the first quarter of 2020. The second one is expected to start operating in 2021.

