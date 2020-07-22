UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant To Be Launched In 2-3 Weeks - Union Sate Official

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:15 PM

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant to Be Launched in 2-3 Weeks - Union Sate Official

The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is expected to be put into service in two or three weeks, with preparations being implemented quite quickly, Alexey Kubrin, the deputy secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is expected to be put into service in two or three weeks, with preparations being implemented quite quickly, Alexey Kubrin, the deputy secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, said on Wednesday.

Nearly eight years ago, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko laid a capsule with a message to the future generation an the NPP construction site, Kubrin recalled during an online conference on the Belarusian nuclear energy sector.

"And now we expect the nuclear station to be launched in two or three weeks, we expect nuclear fuel load and the so-called start of physical launch," Kubrin said, adding that completion of similar works usually took around 10 years.

Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said in late June that the fuel would be loaded to the first reactor of the Belarusian NPP in August.

