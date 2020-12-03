UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant Unit Suspended For Planned Tests - Energy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:35 PM

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant Unit Suspended for Planned Tests - Energy Ministry

The first energy unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was suspended on Thursday for planned testing, the country's energy ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The first energy unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant was suspended on Thursday for planned testing, the country's energy ministry said.

The testing will last until December 11, the ministry said.

Located in Grodno Region, the plant is located some 40 miles east of the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius and has been criticized by Lithuania. Earlier on Thursday, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry issued recommendations for citizens in case of an accident at the Belarusian power plant. Lithuanians are advised, in part, to stock up on at least 72 hours worth of food and water.

