(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has had its capacity raised to 400 megawatts at a special ceremony attended by the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has had its capacity raised to 400 megawatts at a special ceremony attended by the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Saturday.

The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, in the Grodno region near the city of Astravets. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors.

"The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has reached the capacity of 400 MW. The ceremony of raising the power unit's capacity was held with the head of the state present," the ministry said on Telegram.