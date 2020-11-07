UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant's 1st Power Unit Has Capacity Raised To 400 MV - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant's 1st Power Unit Has Capacity Raised to 400 MV - Ministry

The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has had its capacity raised to 400 megawatts at a special ceremony attended by the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has had its capacity raised to 400 megawatts at a special ceremony attended by the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Saturday.

The plant is being built by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned nuclear company, Rosatom, in the Grodno region near the city of Astravets. It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors.

"The first power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has reached the capacity of 400 MW. The ceremony of raising the power unit's capacity was held with the head of the state present," the ministry said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Water Russia Nuclear Company

Recent Stories

Infinix Note 8 – Re-shaping the 64MP Quad Camera ..

6 minutes ago

600 mln rupees 132 KV Sarai Saleh grid station ten ..

2 minutes ago

ITP constitutes special squads to check use of non ..

2 minutes ago

Woman, child among three killed in firing at Uch

2 minutes ago

21,387 vehicles with tinted glasses fined during o ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore police arrest PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Na ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.