The Belarusian Energy Ministry is taking measures to make the second power unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant operational in 2021, the country's deputy energy minister, Mikhail Mikhadyuk, said on Thursday

The nuclear power plant is being constructed in the Grodno Region near the city of Astravets by Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Rosatom nuclear technology company.

It will feature two power units with VVER-1200 water-water energetic reactors.

"We are taking every measure to make the second power unit operational in 2021," Mikhadyuk said.

He added that the first power unit was at the pre-startup stage, meaning that mock nuclear fuel was being put into the reactor to test the equipment.

In late September, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said that the nuclear power plant's construction had entered the final stretch.