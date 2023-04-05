(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Belarusian nuclear watchdog, Gosatomnadzor, has issued a permit for transition to start of operation of the second power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday.

"Gosatomnadzor of Belarus issued a permit for the opening of the energy start-up stage, which allows you to start a stepwise increase in the power of the reactor plant up to 40% of the nominal," Rosatom wrote on its Telegram channel.