Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Nuclear Watchdog OKs Start Of Operation Of NPP's 2nd Power Unit - Rosatom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Belarusian Nuclear Watchdog OKs Start of Operation of NPP's 2nd Power Unit - Rosatom

The Belarusian nuclear watchdog, Gosatomnadzor, has issued a permit for transition to start of operation of the second power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Belarusian nuclear watchdog, Gosatomnadzor, has issued a permit for transition to start of operation of the second power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant, Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said on Wednesday.

"Gosatomnadzor of Belarus issued a permit for the opening of the energy start-up stage, which allows you to start a stepwise increase in the power of the reactor plant up to 40% of the nominal," Rosatom wrote on its Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Belarus

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on ..

Pakistan strongly condemn Israel police attack on Palestinian worshipers in Al A ..

8 minutes ago
 NDF hold dialogue on rights of transgender

NDF hold dialogue on rights of transgender

7 minutes ago
 Kiev Increases Terrorist Activity in Russia's New ..

Kiev Increases Terrorist Activity in Russia's New Regions - Russian Security Cou ..

7 minutes ago
 South African Government Terminates National State ..

South African Government Terminates National State of Disaster Declared Over Ene ..

7 minutes ago
 UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working ..

UN chief slams Taliban ban on Afghan women working for UN; calls for revocation

12 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian ..

Muslim Council of Elders holds iftar for Malaysian religious leaders

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.