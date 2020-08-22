UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Official Refutes Reports Of Gov't Plans To Freeze Foreign Currency Transactions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:09 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Nikolay Snopkov refuted media reports about government plans to freeze foreign currency transactions or limit access to bank deposits, Belta news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Snopkov said he was certain that the country's national bank had enough reserves to ensure "stability on the foreign currency market."

More Stories From World

