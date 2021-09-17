UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Officials Report New Case Of Poland Brutally Forcing Migrant Into Belarus

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The State Border Committee of Belarus said on Thursday that Polish guards forced an Egyptian migrant to cross the border into Belarus which led to severe injuries.

The committee said on its Telegram channel that on early Thursday the Polish forces made a migrant from Egypt cross the border and break through the fence with barbed wire. The man sustained serious injuries, and the Belarusian guards who arrived at the spot provided him with the necessary medical care.

The migrant said that he had been brought to the border by the Polish security forces, who seized his money and personal belongings and had forced him to cross the fence, risking his health.

The migrant was hospitalized in Belarus.

On Monday, Belarusian border guards said they managed to foil the attempt of the Polish forces to bring illegal migrants to Belarus, which reportedly was not the first case.

Within the past months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increasing flow of illegal immigrants coming from Belarus and blamed Minsk for facilitating the influx of migrants. Since August, over 4,000 illegal border crossings from Belarus were prevented by Poland.

Minsk, for its part, claims that it can no longer suppress migrant flows to the neighboring nations due to Western sanctions imposed on Belarus.

