Belarusian Olympic Athlete Timanovskaya to Arrive in Poland This Week - Politician

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Belarusian Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya will arrive in Poland later this week, Anatoly Kotov, a member of Belarus' opposition National Anti-Crisis Management movement and a former secretary of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

"She will not arrive tomorrow.

We expect this to happen this week," Kotov said.

According to the opposition politician, Timanovskaya, who was offered asylum in other countries, chose Poland, since she wishes to be "closer to her motherland."

Earlier in the day, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski assured that Warsaw is ready to receive Timanovskaya and provide conditions for her to continue the sports career.