UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Olympic Athlete Timanovskaya To Arrive In Poland This Week - Politician

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:40 PM

Belarusian Olympic Athlete Timanovskaya to Arrive in Poland This Week - Politician

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Belarusian Olympic athlete Kristina Timanovskaya will arrive in Poland later this week, Anatoly Kotov, a member of Belarus' opposition National Anti-Crisis Management movement and a former secretary of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

"She will not arrive tomorrow.

We expect this to happen this week," Kotov said.

According to the opposition politician, Timanovskaya, who was offered asylum in other countries, chose Poland, since she wishes to be "closer to her motherland."

Earlier in the day, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski assured that Warsaw is ready to receive Timanovskaya and provide conditions for her to continue the sports career.

Related Topics

Sports Warsaw Belarus Poland Olympics Opposition

Recent Stories

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

11 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

26 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

41 minutes ago
 Indonesia's Polii earns badminton redemption with ..

Indonesia's Polii earns badminton redemption with women's doubles gold

6 minutes ago
 KPL matches to be held as per schedule: Shehryar A ..

KPL matches to be held as per schedule: Shehryar Afridi

7 minutes ago
 EU sends help to Turkey as wildfire toll reaches e ..

EU sends help to Turkey as wildfire toll reaches eight

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.