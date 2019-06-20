UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Operator Of Druzhba Pipeline Confirms Halt In Oil Pumping To Poland

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:47 PM

The Belarusian operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline has confirmed a suspension of oil transportation to Poland due to excess organochlorine concentrations, chief engineer of Gomeltransneft Druzhba Andrey Verigo said Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The Belarusian operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline has confirmed a suspension of oil transportation to Poland due to excess organochlorine concentrations, chief engineer of Gomeltransneft Druzhba Andrey Verigo said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, adviser to Transneft president Igor Dyomin reported that oil pumping in the Druzhba pipeline section from Mozyr in Belarus to Poland stopped in the evening of June 19 until the morning of June 20 due to a short-term increase in the concentration of organochlorine compounds.

"Upon detection of increased concentration of organic chlorides in the sample at the oil receiving point in Adamovo, transportation to Poland was immediately stopped," Verigo said.

He said that the earlier voiced reasons for exceeding levels of oil chlorides in the Druzhba had not been confirmed, adding that the reasons were being clarified.

