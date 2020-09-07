Belarusian Opposition Activist Says Kolesnikova Kidnapped From Outside Post Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Maria Koselnikova, a high-ranking member of the Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council, vanished during a trip to a post office in Minsk after she was sent a copy of a police notice on an administrative offense she committed by attending an unauthorized rally in August, a fellow council member said Monday.

"We agreed that she would go to the post office to fetch a letter from the central police department ... Eye-witnesses say they got her into a minivan with the word 'communications' written on it and took her to an unknown location," Maxim Znak said during a live streaming event on YouTube.

The council uploaded a dash cam video to the internet earlier in the day allegedly showing Kolesnikova's arrest just past 10:00 a.m. (7:00 GMT). Znak said they had not heard from her for more than 8 hours.

The council has been meeting via Telegram to "avoid exposure to further pressure and guarantee the operational efficiency" of its members. The opposition created the panel following the August 9 vote to oversee the transfer of power from sitting President Alexander Lukashenko, whose reelection they have rejected as rigged.