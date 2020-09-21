UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Calls For Government-Society Dialogue Under Mediation Of EU, Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 07:08 PM

Belarusian Opposition Calls for Government-Society Dialogue Under Mediation of EU, Russia

Belarusian opposition wants the country's government and society to have a dialogue under the mediation of the European Union, the United States, or Russia, an opposition figure Olga Kovalkova said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Belarusian opposition wants the country's government and society to have a dialogue under the mediation of the European Union, the United States, or Russia, an opposition figure Olga Kovalkova said Monday.

In an address to the European Parliament, Kovalkova said that should the dialogue begin, the new government of Belarus would require financial support from the European Union.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament European Union Belarus United States From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP to launch &#039;Tatmeen&#039; Platform to se ..

26 minutes ago

Film and television industry cooperation Understan ..

26 minutes ago

Lebanon's Aoun Says Prime Minister Refuses to Cons ..

2 minutes ago

Govt lambasts back at Nawaz Sharif in response to ..

55 minutes ago

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Russia Plans Getting Ino ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Accepts Invitation to Visit Mongolia

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.