Belarusian Opposition Calls for Government-Society Dialogue Under Mediation of EU, Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Belarusian opposition wants the country's government and society to have a dialogue under the mediation of the European Union, the United States, or Russia, an opposition figure Olga Kovalkova said Monday.

In an address to the European Parliament, Kovalkova said that should the dialogue begin, the new government of Belarus would require financial support from the European Union.