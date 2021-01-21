Belarusian Opposition Calls for Removal of State Media From European Broadcasting Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Belarusian Culture Solidarity Foundation, which supports opposition media figures, launched on Thursday a campaign to exclude the country's largest state-owned media holding from the European Broadcasting Union

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Belarusian Culture Solidarity Foundation, which supports opposition media figures, launched on Thursday a campaign to exclude the country's largest state-owned media holding from the European Broadcasting Union.

"The Belarusian Culture Solidarity Foundation has launched a campaign to exclude Belteleradiocompany from the European Broadcasting Union to deprive the state-owned channel of the right to broadcast and participate in Eurovision," the foundation said on its Facebook page.

The message added that a letter has been sent to the office of the European Broadcasting Union in Geneva.

Belarus has been gripped by protests since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory and slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials over alleged election fraud and a crackdown on the opposition.