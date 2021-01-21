UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Calls For Removal Of State Media From European Broadcasting Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Belarusian Opposition Calls for Removal of State Media From European Broadcasting Union

The Belarusian Culture Solidarity Foundation, which supports opposition media figures, launched on Thursday a campaign to exclude the country's largest state-owned media holding from the European Broadcasting Union

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Belarusian Culture Solidarity Foundation, which supports opposition media figures, launched on Thursday a campaign to exclude the country's largest state-owned media holding from the European Broadcasting Union.

"The Belarusian Culture Solidarity Foundation has launched a campaign to exclude Belteleradiocompany from the European Broadcasting Union to deprive the state-owned channel of the right to broadcast and participate in Eurovision," the foundation said on its Facebook page.

The message added that a letter has been sent to the office of the European Broadcasting Union in Geneva.

Belarus has been gripped by protests since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory and slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials over alleged election fraud and a crackdown on the opposition.

Related Topics

Election Facebook Geneva August Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

11 minutes ago

Progress on Peshawar Digital Complex reviewed

2 minutes ago

PTI govt to utilize all available resources to bri ..

2 minutes ago

Traders demand to shift wholesale markets around R ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 10,000 fine imposed on profiteers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.