Belarusian Opposition Calls IOC Decisions Signal to Authorities

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The decisions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the National Olympic Committee of Belarus are a signal to the country's authorities, Anatoly Kotov, who is responsible for foreign policy and trade in the opposition National Anti-Crisis Management (NAU), said.

Earlier, the executive director of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund, which supports athletes who opposed the policies of the Belarusian authorities, Alexander Opeikin said that the opposition was seeking to prevent officials from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism from participating in the Olympic Games, since, according to it, there were cases when athletes were deprived of opportunities to train and cases of political expulsion from the national team.

On Monday, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that the committee temporarily banned the president of Belarus and the head of the country's Olympic Committee, Alexander Lukashenko, and other NOC leaders from taking part in all events under the auspices of the IOC, including Olympic Games. The committee would no longer allocate funds to the NOC of Belarus, the money would go directly to the country's athletes.

"NAU treats the reaction of the International Olympic Committee with understanding. We are not happy about sanctions in the international sports arena, as, in principle, any other. But this is another signal to the Belarusian authorities - they need to stop violence against the people and stop destroying the country's reputation with their own hands," Kotov said as quoted by NAU's Telegram channel.