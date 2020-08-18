Belarusian Opposition Completing Work on 70-Strong Body for Power Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Belarusian opposition has almost completed creating a 70-member coordination council to ensure the transfer of power in the country, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's team said on Tuesday.

Tikhanovskaya, who fled for Lithuania just after the election, initiated the creation of the body last week.

"It will consist of 70 people. I think that today or tomorrow its formation will be completed, and we will organize the first meeting of this council," her ally, Olga Kovalkova, told Echo of Moscow radio.

Kovalkova earlier posted on Facebook a list of 35 members of the coordination council, including Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel prize for literature.

Belarus plunged into protests after the election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win 80.1 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. During the first days of the unrest, police used force against protesters, which resulted in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. Security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse. There have been also two fatalities in the unrest.