UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Completing Work On 70-Strong Body For Power Change

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

Belarusian Opposition Completing Work on 70-Strong Body for Power Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Belarusian opposition has almost completed creating a 70-member coordination council to ensure the transfer of power in the country, ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's team said on Tuesday.

Tikhanovskaya, who fled for Lithuania just after the election, initiated the creation of the body last week.

"It will consist of 70 people. I think that today or tomorrow its formation will be completed, and we will organize the first meeting of this council," her ally, Olga Kovalkova, told Echo of Moscow radio.

Kovalkova earlier posted on Facebook a list of 35 members of the coordination council, including Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel prize for literature.

Belarus plunged into protests after the election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win 80.1 percent of the vote, and opposition contender Tikhanovskaya challenged the outcome. During the first days of the unrest, police used force against protesters, which resulted in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. Security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse. There have been also two fatalities in the unrest.

Related Topics

Election Police Moscow Vote Facebook Lithuania 2015 Opposition

Recent Stories

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

6 minutes ago

CLYMB Abu Dhabi breaks two Guinness World Record t ..

21 minutes ago

ENOC Group partners with Dynamic Fuels to distribu ..

51 minutes ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

1 hour ago

Georgian PM receives outgoing UAE Ambassador

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$44.62 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.