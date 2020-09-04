UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council Calls On Lukashenko To Engage In Dialogue

Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council Calls on Lukashenko to Engage in Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The opposition-led Coordination Council of Belarus called on President Alexander Lukashenko to engage in political dialogue, the body's press service said.

"The Coordination Council continues its work but we also demand to stop the pressure. We are calling for a dialogue and resolution of the real conflicts and threats," the council wrote in its Telegram channel on late Thursday.

Speaking about the pressure, the council meant members of its presidium, Olga Kovalkova and Sergey Dylevsky, whose detention was prolonged for 15 days on Thursday.

"The dialogue is the only right solution to the current situation and the only possible exit from the political crisis. That is why Lukashenko should release political prisoners and start the dialogue instead of detaining more people," the council added.

The council was created in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power after the opposition rejected the reelection of Lukashenko. The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns.

