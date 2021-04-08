Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council Member Latushka Plans to Create New Party

Pavel Latushka, a Belarusian opposition figure and member of the Board of the Coordination Council set up by exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said on Thursday that he plans to create his own political party

"In the near future, I will present you a platform of a new political party where everybody who wants peace and democracy could find his place. Who considers independence, freedom and law superiority as his priority," the statement said.

Latushka added that the further cooperation between democratic forces "must be much stronger for achieving common goals," mentioning the building of a multiparty system where "the citizens of Belarus would have a real choice from different political powers."

After Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election in August 2020 for the sixth time, Belarus witnessed massive protests by opposition contesting the official results of the election.

The opposition claims electoral fraud, saying that Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, was the real winner. The opposition called for a rerun of elections while appealing for broadening international sanctions against Minsk.

Latushka was a culture minister as well as Belarus' Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to France and Poland. Before the protests he was the head of Yanka Kupała National Academic Theatre, the oldest in Belarus. In August, he was fired from his position and subsequently deprived of his diplomatic status.

In October, Latushka became the head of National Anti-crisis Management, a shadow government created by the opposition Coordination Council for the peaceful transfer of power.