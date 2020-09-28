UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Council: Alexievich Went Abroad For Medical Reasons

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:55 PM

Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich left Belarus to get medical treatment abroad, her trip had been planned in advance, the coordination council of the Belarusian opposition said Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich left Belarus to get medical treatment abroad, her trip had been planned in advance, the coordination council of the Belarusian opposition said Monday.

Tut.

by outlet reported earlier in the day that the writer, who is one of the senior members of the council, had gone to Germany. According to Alexievich's aide, the writer was planning to return.

"As for Svetlana, we confirm that she had left, She left to get medical treatment. The trip had been planned in advance but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus," the press service of the council said on Telegram.

