Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumors - Press Service

The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition is planning no changes in its composition or operation, its press service told Sputnik on Friday after reports emerged that a new secret body would take over

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition is planning no changes in its composition or operation, its press service told Sputnik on Friday after reports emerged that a new secret body would take over.

Earlier in the day, German Spiegel newspaper published an interview with Belarusian Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich, who said that the opposition had dissolved the coordination council and set up a new council, but the Names of its members were kept in secret over security concerns.

"Journalists have misunderstood Svetlana. No changes are planned to be made in the coordination council's work, as well as the creation of new structures," press service said.

Anna Krasulina, the press secretary of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, told Sputnik that the coordination council did not inform Tikhanovskaya's headquarters of its dissolution.

Pavel Latushko, a member of the coordination council's presidium, added that he had a conversation with Alexievich, during which she denied the information on the alleged creation of a new council.

"I have just talked to Svetlana Alexievich, and Svetlana Alexievich asked to convey that she absolutely refutes the information on that she had supposedly announced the creation of the council of any kind. She reaffirmed her stance that she is a member of the coordination council's presidium and the coordination council continues to operate," Latushko told Sputnik.

After the August 9 election, in which the incumbent Belarusian leader, Alexander Lukashenko, secured his sixth consecutive term, the opposition established a coordination council on the transit of power. The Belarusian opposition considers ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to be the winner in the presidential race. The opposition has refused to recognize the official result of the election and launched regular protest rallies. The Belarusian Investigative Committee carried out probes and accused several members of the opposition's coordination council of destabilizing the sociopolitical, economic and informational situation in the country.�