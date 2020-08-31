Belarusian Opposition Council Hopes Authorities to Engage in Constructive Dialogue

The Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council hopes that the authorities will hear the opinion of the majority and engage in the search for a constructive solution to the political crisis in the country, Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the council's presidium, told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Belarusian opposition's Coordination Council hopes that the authorities will hear the opinion of the majority and engage in the search for a constructive solution to the political crisis in the country, Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the council's presidium, told Sputnik.

"The Coordination Council has always called for dialogue between people and the authorities. We hope that the authorities will hear the opinion of the majority and move on to a constructive solution to the crisis," Kolesnikova said.

Nikolai Latyshenok, an aide to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said on Sunday that the authorities would not engage in negotiations with the opposition, adding that the government would only talk to initiative groups.

The council was created in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power in Belarus, after the opposition rejected the reelection of incumbent President Lukashenko for the sixth term.

The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential election. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters who did not agree with the election results.

Then the law enforcement agencies stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. Three protesters have died.