Belarusian Opposition Creates Database of Alleged Crimes by Officials, Law Enforcement

The Belarusian opposition on Tuesday announced the launch of an online database on possible violations by law enforcement officers and government officials during the recent presidential election as well as subsequent protests that can be used for future prosecution

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Belarusian opposition on Tuesday announced the launch of an online database on possible violations by law enforcement officers and government officials during the recent presidential election as well as subsequent protests that can be used for future prosecution.

"We are launching a unified crime registry ... it is a listing of crimes with proof. It does not issue sentences, only collects data for future investigations and opening of cases," former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said at an online conference.

Meanwhile, another opposition figure Pavel Latushko claims that the database is created by professional lawyers, former law enforcement employees and IT specialists.

"We have developed a precise mechanism for accepting a request or giving testimony via the platform prior to creating probe materials and cooperation with courts.

Essentially these materials can be used in four avenues: within universal jurisdiction of liability of people involved in crimes ... creation of an international legal criminal liability mechanism, putting people on sanctions lists as well as the future use of these materials by new Belarus' investigative, prosecution authorities for just sentencing by courts," Latushko said.

Belarus entered a period of prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country. Several Western countries, including the United States, have slapped sanctions on Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and suppression of protests.