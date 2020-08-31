UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure After Arrests Of Key Figures

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure After Arrests of Key Figures

The Belarusian Coordination Council, an opposition body seeking to take control from President Alexander Lukashenko, criticized the government for mounting pressure on it by arresting key activists

A spokesman for the council confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that Lilia Vlasova was the latest member of the council's presidium to be taken into custody ahead of a crucial meeting.

"We regard this action by the police, on top of administrative arrests of presidium members Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevksy and a criminal probe into the council, as politically motivated pressure on the Coordination Council," the organization said in a statement.

The council was created in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power, after the opposition rejected the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko. The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns.

