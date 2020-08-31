Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure After Arrests of Key Figures

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Belarusian Coordination Council, an opposition body seeking to take control from President Alexander Lukashenko, criticized the government for mounting pressure on it by arresting key activists.

A spokesman for the council confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that Lilia Vlasova was the latest member of the council's presidium to be taken into custody ahead of a crucial meeting.

"We regard this action by the police, on top of administrative arrests of presidium members Olga Kovalkova and Sergei Dylevksy and a criminal probe into the council, as politically motivated pressure on the Coordination Council," the organization said in a statement.

The council was created in the wake of the August 9 presidential election to oversee the transfer of power, after the opposition rejected the reelection of Alexander Lukashenko. The chief prosecutor's office opened a criminal probe into the council over national security concerns.