Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Belarusian Opposition Expects EU to Help With Hiring Lawyers to Document Police Abuse

KARPACZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The Belarusian opposition expects the European Union to assist it in hiring an international law firm to collect data on police malpractice during protests, Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition's Coordination Council, said on Tuesday.

"The European Union, we are very much counting on it, has to support us in recruiting an international-level law firm that could gather information about committed crimes, violence against Belarusians and later proposed international legal mechanisms to punish those who has committed those crimes," Latushko said during an Instagram broadcast.

Belarus has been engulfed in nationwide protests since the August 9 election, which saw incumbent President Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition claims that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is the real winner. The initial wave of protests was accompanied by instances of excessive use of force by the Belarusian police, which used rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas against the protesters.

