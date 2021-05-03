Belarusian Opposition Figure Announces New Anti-Government Protests on May 9

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) New anti-government protests will be held in Belarus on May 9 Victory Day, Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, said in an interview with the German media group RND.

"We and Russia officially celebrate on May 9 the [WWII] Victory Day ... I will call on Belarusians through social networks to take to the streets," Latushko said.

After incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the election in August 2020, Belarus witnessed massive protests by opposition contesting the official results of the vote. The opposition claims electoral fraud, saying that opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The opposition called for a redo of elections while appealing for broader international sanctions against Minsk.