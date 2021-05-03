UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Figure Announces New Anti-Government Protests On May 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:02 PM

Belarusian Opposition Figure Announces New Anti-Government Protests on May 9

New anti-government protests will be held in Belarus on May 9 Victory Day, Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, said in an interview with the German media group RND

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) New anti-government protests will be held in Belarus on May 9 Victory Day, Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, said in an interview with the German media group RND.

"We and Russia officially celebrate on May 9 the [WWII] Victory Day ... I will call on Belarusians through social networks to take to the streets," Latushko said.

After incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the election in August 2020, Belarus witnessed massive protests by opposition contesting the official results of the vote. The opposition claims electoral fraud, saying that opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The opposition called for a redo of elections while appealing for broader international sanctions against Minsk.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote German Minsk Belarus May August 2020 Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Court extends till May 19 Jahangir Tareen, his son ..

1 minute ago

NAB Court reserves judgement on petition seeking c ..

25 minutes ago

Pns Nasr’s Hadr Mission To Benin-africa: A Vibra ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Hadr Efforts: Reinvigorating Pakista ..

32 minutes ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 96 km ENE of Neiafu, Tong ..

2 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur city ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.