Belarusian Opposition Figure Kolesnikova Suspected of Coup Attempt - Lawyer

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova is suspected of a coup attempt, her lawyer, Liudmila Kazak, told Sputnik in Wednesday.

"She is a suspect," Kazak said. When asked about the details, the lawyer said it was the case launched against the opposition's coordination council. The case focuses on suspicion of a coup attempt.