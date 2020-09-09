UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Opposition Figure Kolesnikova Suspected Of Coup Attempt - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:16 PM

Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova is suspected of a coup attempt, her lawyer, Liudmila Kazak, told Sputnik in Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova is suspected of a coup attempt, her lawyer, Liudmila Kazak, told Sputnik in Wednesday.

"She is a suspect," Kazak said. When asked about the details, the lawyer said it was the case launched against the opposition's coordination council. The case focuses on suspicion of a coup attempt.

