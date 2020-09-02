Belarusian Opposition Figure Latushko Says Plans Several Meetings in Poland

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, told Sputnik that he had left for Poland, where he is planning to participate in an international event and visit the Foreign Ministry.

"I have, in fact, been in Poland since this morning at the invitation of Zygmunt Berdychowski, the chair of the Economic Forum in Krynica," Latushko said.

According to the opposition figure, he is planning to speak about politics and the economy of Belarus at the event.

"Also planned for my stay in Poland are bilateral meetings, contacts with European politicians and business community ... Meetings in the Polish Foreign Ministry have been planned," Latushko said.

Latushko said he was planning to return to Belarus "after the end of the forum" but did not give an exact date.