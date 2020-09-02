UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Figure Latushko Says Plans Several Meetings In Poland

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:40 PM

Belarusian Opposition Figure Latushko Says Plans Several Meetings in Poland

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Pavel Latushko, a member of the Belarusian opposition coordination council, told Sputnik that he had left for Poland, where he is planning to participate in an international event and visit the Foreign Ministry.

"I have, in fact, been in Poland since this morning at the invitation of Zygmunt Berdychowski, the chair of the Economic Forum in Krynica," Latushko said.

According to the opposition figure, he is planning to speak about politics and the economy of Belarus at the event.

"Also planned for my stay in Poland are bilateral meetings, contacts with European politicians and business community ... Meetings in the Polish Foreign Ministry have been planned," Latushko said.

Latushko said he was planning to return to Belarus "after the end of the forum" but did not give an exact date.

Related Topics

Business Visit Belarus Poland Event Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

8 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

12 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

13 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

50 minutes ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

60 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.