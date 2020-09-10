UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya Wants Minsk To Have Good Relations With Moscow

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:14 AM

Belarusian Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya Wants Minsk to Have Good Relations With Moscow

Former Belarusian presidential candidate and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday spoke out in favor of Belarus maintaining good relations with Russia

KARPACZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday spoke out in favor of Belarus maintaining good relations with Russia.

"Russia plays important role in the life of the Republic of Belarus because we have trade relationships ... we can't just show our back to Russia.

They always will be our neighbors and we want to be friendly with them," Tikhanovskaya said at an economic forum in Poland's Karpacz.

Tikhanovskaya added that her country wants good relations with all its neighbors and asked to allow Belarus to settle its domestic affairs without foreign meddling.

Belarus has experienced a wave of protests since the presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

Related Topics

Election Russia Belarus Poland All Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

22 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.