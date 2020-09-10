Belarusian Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya Wants Minsk to Have Good Relations With Moscow

Former Belarusian presidential candidate and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday spoke out in favor of Belarus maintaining good relations with Russia

KARPACZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Former Belarusian presidential candidate and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday spoke out in favor of Belarus maintaining good relations with Russia.

"Russia plays important role in the life of the Republic of Belarus because we have trade relationships ... we can't just show our back to Russia.

They always will be our neighbors and we want to be friendly with them," Tikhanovskaya said at an economic forum in Poland's Karpacz.

Tikhanovskaya added that her country wants good relations with all its neighbors and asked to allow Belarus to settle its domestic affairs without foreign meddling.

Belarus has experienced a wave of protests since the presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko was elected for his sixth consecutive term. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.