Belarusian Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Meets With Polish Senate Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and former presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo on Thursday met with the Speaker of Poland's Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, in a continuation of his tour of his country's Eastern European neighbors.

According to a post on Tsepkalo's Telegram channel, the two discussed Warsaw's rejection of Minsk's official election results and Polish aid to Belarusian civil society groups.

The visit came hours after Tsepkalo met with now-former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz.

"A meeting with the Speaker of the Polish Senate Tomasz Grodzki took place. The following three issues were discussed: non-recognition of election results in Belarus, the resignation of Lukashenko, recognition of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as the legally elected president, financial assistance to the victims and civil society," Tsepkalo's Telegram channel said in a post that was followed by a series of official photographs.

Tsepkalo left Belarus for Moscow with his two sons before the August 9 presidential election in the country. In mid-August, the opposition figure was declared wanted due to a criminal case, purportedly related to bribery.

Since he departed from Minsk, Tsepkalo has been on a tour to meet leaders in all of Belarus' neighboring countries.

Tsepkalo, who headed the Belarusian mission to Washington from 1997-2002, said earlier this week that he was mulling a move to Poland or Lithuania with his family.

On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election in Belarus for the sixth time. According to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition claims that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, won the election.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential election. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters, who did not agree with the election results.

The police eventually stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, three protesters have died in relation to the unrest.