UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Meets With Polish Senate Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Belarusian Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Meets With Polish Senate Speaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and former presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo on Thursday met with the Speaker of Poland's Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, in a continuation of his tour of his country's Eastern European neighbors.

According to a post on Tsepkalo's Telegram channel, the two discussed Warsaw's rejection of Minsk's official election results and Polish aid to Belarusian civil society groups.

The visit came hours after Tsepkalo met with now-former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz.

"A meeting with the Speaker of the Polish Senate Tomasz Grodzki took place. The following three issues were discussed: non-recognition of election results in Belarus, the resignation of Lukashenko, recognition of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya as the legally elected president, financial assistance to the victims and civil society," Tsepkalo's Telegram channel said in a post that was followed by a series of official photographs.

Tsepkalo left Belarus for Moscow with his two sons before the August 9 presidential election in the country. In mid-August, the opposition figure was declared wanted due to a criminal case, purportedly related to bribery.

Since he departed from Minsk, Tsepkalo has been on a tour to meet leaders in all of Belarus' neighboring countries.

Tsepkalo, who headed the Belarusian mission to Washington from 1997-2002, said earlier this week that he was mulling a move to Poland or Lithuania with his family.

On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election in Belarus for the sixth time. According to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition claims that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, won the election.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential election. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters, who did not agree with the election results.

The police eventually stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, three protesters have died in relation to the unrest.

Related Topics

Election Injured Senate Riots Police Interior Ministry Moscow Water Washington Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Visit Died Minsk Warsaw Belarus Poland Lithuania August Criminals Gas Post Family All From Opposition

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

27 minutes ago

Emirates to operate special flights to five cities ..

1 hour ago

HESCO Chief vows to ensure uninterrupted power sup ..

4 minutes ago

5-day national Polio-eradication drive in progress ..

4 minutes ago

Plots allotment case: Court again issues arrest wa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.