Belarusian Opposition Figure Tsepkalo Says To Meet Polish Senate Speaker

Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and former presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo said on Thursday that he will be meeting with the Speaker of Poland's Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, in a continuation of his tour of his country's Eastern European neighbors.

Earlier in the day, Tsepkalo posted photos of a meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on his Telegram channel. The former tech entrepreneur said the two discussed the Warsaw-proposed assistance plan and the creation of a Polish-US foundation to support the Belarusian civil society.

Tsepkalo left Belarus for Moscow with his two sons before the August 9 presidential election in the country. The opposition figure was declared wanted due to a criminal case in mid-August, purportedly related to bribery.

Since his departure from Minsk, Tsepkalo has been on a tour to meet leaders in all of Belarus' neighboring countries. Tsepkalo, who headed the Belarussian mission to Washington from 1997-2002, said earlier this week that he was mulling a move to Poland or Lithuania with his family.

On August 9, incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in Belarus for the sixth time - according to the Central Election Commission, he gained 80.1 percent of the vote. The opposition claims that candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, not Lukashenko, won the election.

Mass opposition protests began across Belarus after the presidential elections. In the first days, the rallies were crushed by law enforcement officers: tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets were used against the protesters, who did not agree with the election results.

The police eventually stopped dispersing the rallies and using force. In line with official data, over 6,700 people were detained in the first days. According to the Interior Ministry, hundreds of people were injured during the riots, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Health Ministry, three protesters have died.

